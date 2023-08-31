Which players have recorded 50+ assists in a season and played for the Arizona Coyotes? NHL Immaculate Grid

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. The grid for Aug. 31 requires participants to name a player who has played for the Arizona Coyotes and scored 50+ assists in a season.

Recording 50+ assists in a season is no mean accomplishment, as last year, only 31 players did so, which isn't even one player per team.

One player who did record 50+ assists and played for the Arizona Coyotes was Shane Doan. The forward played 21 seasons in the NHL, all with the Coyotes, but only recorded 50+ assists in a season once. He recorded exactly 50 assists during the 2007-08 NHL season.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 31: Players who have played for Coyotes and have 50+ assists in a season

Shane Doan is not the only player to record 50+ assists in a season and play for the Arizona Coyotes.

Here are three other players to have accomplished the feat:

#1 Phil Kessel

Kessel played for Arizona for three seasons but never recorded 50+ assists while he was a member of the Coyotes.

Instead, Kessell accomplished the feat in back-to-back seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, which was the final two years he had in Pittsburgh before being traded to Arizona.

Kessel is more known for his goalscoring, but he did accomplish the feat with 58 and 55 assists.

#2 Ray Whitney

Whitney played 22 years in the NHL and has just two seasons with the then-Phoenix Coyotes. In his final year with the Coyotes, he recorded 53 assists in 82 games, which also led the team and happened during his age-39 season.

In his NHL career, Whitney has accomplished this feat three other times and ended with 679 career assists.

#3 Keith Yandle

Yandle was a longtime Arizona Coyote defenseman who was their best player for years.

He spent nine years with the team but never recorded 50+ assists for the team. He did come close, though, with 48, 45, and 46 assists in three seasons.

The only time he accomplished the feat was in his age-32 season with the Florida Panthers, recording 53 assists during the 2018-19 NHL season.