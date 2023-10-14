Which players have scored 5 or more playoff goals for the Nashville Predators? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The 105th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 14 has been released. The pattern in today's grid remains the same: name players who have turned out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row in today's NHL grid features some intriguing stat columns, one of which is to name players who have scored five or more goals for the Nashville Predators during a single playoff campaign during their careers.

The Predators have been in the league since 1998 and compete in the Central Division of the Western Conference. In their 25 seasons, the Preds have qualified for the playoffs 15 times.

Many players in the league have accumulated five or more goals in a single playoff campaign while playing for Nashville, with Filip Forsberg being one of the most notable ones.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators v Philadelphia Flyers

Forsberg was drafted 11th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2012 draft, but he never played for them. He was traded to Nashville in 2013 by the Caps, and since then, Forsberg has been with the same team.

The 29-year-old Swedish center, in his 12-year NHL career and 618 games, has played in eight playoff campaigns and scored five or more goals twice with the Predators. Overall, Forsberg has played 75 playoff games, notching up 53 points (29 goals and 24 assists).

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers: Who else has scored five or more goals for the Nashville Predators during a single playoff campaign?

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators v Arizona Coyotes

Defenseman Roman Josi is another correct answer for today's NHL Grid. Josi was drafted 38th overall by the Predators in the 2008 draft, and he has since been with the same franchise.

The 2019-20 Norris winner in his 13-year career has skated in nine playoff campaigns. During that span, Josi has accumulated more than five goals. Overall, he's played in 85 playoff games, recording 42 points via 11 goals and 31 assists.

Other players to achieve the same feat with the Nashville Predators are:

Mike Fisher

David Legwand

Viktor Arvidsson

Ryan Johansen

James Neal

Colton Sissons

Colin Wilson

Joel Ward