Which are the retired jersey numbers of Detroit Red Wings? Delving deeper into history of team legends

The Detroit Red Wings, one of the most storied franchises in NHL history, have a long and illustrious tradition of honoring their greatest players by retiring their jersey numbers. These numbers serve as a permanent tribute to the exceptional talents and contributions of the team's legends.

Terry Sawchuk, the brilliant goaltender who graced the Red Wings' net for multiple stints between 1949 and 1969, had his No. 1 jersey retired. Red Kelly, a versatile defenseman who played a vital role in the Red Wings' success between 1947 to 1960, earned the distinction of having his No. 4 retired.

Nicklas Lidstrom, a defensive stalwart and seven-time Norris Trophy winner, had his No. 5 raised to the rafters. The iconic forward Ted Lindsay, known for his fierce competitiveness and leadership, saw his No. 7 retired in recognition of his contributions to the team during two stints in the 1940s and 1950s.

Gordie Howe, widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, had his legendary No. 9 retired. Alex Delvecchio, a skilled center and respected team captain, saw his No. 10 honored.

Sid Abel, a key figure during the Red Wings' dominant years in the 1940s and 1950s, had his No. 12 retired. Lastly, Steve Yzerman, the longest-serving captain in NHL history and a symbol of leadership and loyalty, had his No. 19 retired.

These retired numbers not only symbolize individual greatness but also serve as a reminder of the Red Wings' rich history and remarkable players who have worn the red and white with pride.

Detroit Red Wings acquire Alex DeBrincat in trade with Senators

The Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings have reached an agreement for a trade involving forward Alex DeBrincat.

In exchange for DeBrincat, the Senators will receive forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

As part of the deal, DeBrincat has also signed a four-year contract extension worth $31.5 million with the Red Wings.

DeBrincat, 25, had an impressive season with the Senators, tallying 27 goals and 66 points in 82 games. He was acquired by Ottawa in 2022 from the Chicago Blackhawks and has accumulated 187 goals and 373 points in the NHL.

Kubalik, 27, played his first season with the Detroit Red Wings, notching up 20 goals and 45 points in 81 games. The 6-foot-2 winger was previously drafted by the Los Angeles Kings and has recorded 82 goals and 161 points.

Prospect Donovan Sebrango, a 21-year-old defenseman, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft. He split the last season between the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

The trade presents an opportunity for both teams to add talent to their rosters and make strides towards their respective goals for the upcoming season.

