Which San Jose Sharks players have also played for Florida Panthers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 27

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, fans are asked to name players who featured for both the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers.

One answer for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid is Dan Boyle. Boyle played for the Sharks from 2009 to 2014. Over the course of 431 games, Boyle's performance on the ice translated into 68 goals and an impressive 201 assists, culminating in a total of 269 points.

Boyle spent a few years with the Florida Panthers between 1999-2002, where he, played 129 games, recording 10 goals, 29 assists, and 39 points.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 27: Other San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers players

There are 43 other players who have represented both the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers.

Johan Garpenlov emerges as another prominent answer for today's grid. Garpenlov's journey began with the San Jose Sharks from 1992 to 1995, where he played 184 games, recording 46 goals and 86 assists for 132 points.

His transition to the Florida Panthers from 1995 to 1999 was seamless, as he contributed significantly with 265 games played, 47 goals, 74 assists, and 121 points.

Here are some other players who are suitable answers for today's NHL Grid:

Jason Demers

Marcel Goc

Micheal Haley

Viktor Kozlov

Dave Lowry

Bill Lindsay

Jamie McGinn

Joe Thornton