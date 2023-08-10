Which San Jose Sharks players have also played for the Oilers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 10

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the knowledge of hockey fans will be tested as they are required to solve the section featuring the San Jose Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers.

Both NHL teams compete in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. The Edmonton Oilers are one of the most successful teams in the league with five Stanley Cup titles under their belt.

The San Jose Sharks, meanwhile, have been in the league for quite some time now but are still hunting for their first championship. Notably, there are 39 players to have skated for both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, Evander Kane is the top pick to slot in. Kane has been in the league for 14 years. The 6-foot-2 winger played four seasons with the Sharks and has been with the Oilers the last two years.

Evander Kane

Kane has also played for the Atlanta/Winnipeg and Buffalo Sabres in 853 career games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.10: Who else has played for both San Jose Sharks & Edmonton Oilers?

Andrew Cogliano during his stint with the Edmonton Oilers

Andrew Cogliano is another name you can use to solve today's NHL grid. He's been in the league for the last 16 years. During that span, Cogliano played for four years with the Edmonton Oilers and had a brief stint of one season with the Sharks.

Moreover, Cogliano has also played for the Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars. He has been with the Colorado Avalanche for the last two years and was also a member of the 2022 Stanley Cup-winning team.

Other players to skate for both San Jose and Edmonton include the following:

Matt Benning

Dave Brown

Pat Falloon

Mike Grier

Joe Murphy

Raffi Torres

Devan Dubnyk

Bill Guerin

Bryan Marchment

Scott Thorton