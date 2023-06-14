Which sports teams does Bill Foley own? Exploring the assets of Vegas Golden Knights owner

Prominent businessman and philanthropist, Bill Foley, has made a name for himself across various industries such as finance, sports, and hospitality. As the owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Foley has become well-known in the world of professional ice hockey. However, his sports ventures go beyond just the NHL team.

Bill Foley's business empire extends to the Foley Entertainment Group, which he chairs. This group encompasses several sports properties, including the Vegas Golden Knights, the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights, and the Indoor Football League's Vegas Knight Hawks. These teams represent Foley's interest in promoting sports and entertainment in the Las Vegas area.

In addition to hockey and football, the 78-year-old recently expanded his sports portfolio by acquiring AFC Bournemouth, a Premier League soccer club, through his Black Knight Football Club.

This move allowed Foley to enter the world of English football and expand his global sports reach. Furthermore, he also purchased a stake in the French Ligue 1 club, FC Lorient, demonstrating his interest in international soccer.

American businessman Bill Foley's other ventures

Aside from sports, Foley has achieved success in various other sectors. He serves as the Chairman of the Board for Fidelity National Financial, one of the largest title insurance companies in the United States.

Additionally, he holds executive positions in notable companies such as Dun & Bradstreet and Alight. Foley's involvement in the business world showcases his leadership across multiple industries.

Furthermore, Foley has a passion for wine and is the founder and managing partner of Foley Family Wines, a highly regarded luxury wine producer in the United States. He is also the Chairman of Glacier Restaurant Group, the largest restaurant business in Montana, and the Chairman of Whitefish Mountain Resort, a renowned ski area in North America.

Foley's diverse business interests extend to real estate as well. He developed the Rock Creek Cattle Company, a vast Montana ranch that offers homesteads, recreational facilities, a dining lodge, and an exceptional golf course designed by renowned architect Tom Doak.

Beyond his business achievements, Bill Foley and his wife Carol are dedicated philanthropists. They actively support children's education through organizations such as the Foley Family Charitable Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Their commitment to giving back to the community further shows Foley's character and dedication to making a positive impact.

Bill Foley's impressive array of sports teams, businesses, and philanthropic endeavors reflects his entrepreneurial spirit and passion. Through his ownership of the Vegas Golden Knights and various other ventures, he continues to leave a lasting impact on the sports and business worlds.

Poll : 0 votes