Which St. Louis Blues player also played for the Detroit Red Wings? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. The grid on Aug. 30 requires participants to name a player who has played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings.

The Blues have been in the NHL since 1967 while the Red Wings are one of the original six teams, so both franchises have plenty of history.

One player who has played for both franchises is Robby Fabbri. The Canadian was drafted 21st overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2014. He made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season and played 72 games in his rookie season. Fabbri then spent the next three years with the Blues, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2019. With St. Louis, Fabbri played in 164 games and recorded 73 points.

Fabbri began the 2019-20 season with the Blues but was traded nine games into the season to the Detroit Red Wings. With Detroit, Fabbri has skated in 166 games, recorded 95 points, and is under contract for two more seasons.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 30: Other players for both the Blues and Red Wings

Robby Fabbri is not the only player to play for both franchises. In total, 89 skaters have played for both teams as well as 13 goalies.

Here are three more players who are correct answers for today's Immaculate Grid question:

#1, Chris Osgood

Chris Osgood was drafted 54th overall in 1991 by the Detroit Red Wings and he made his NHL debut during the 1993-94 season. Osgood was with Detroit from 1993 until 2001 and was claimed off waivers by the Islanders.

Osgood spent the next year and a half with New York before being traded to St. Louis where he spent another year and a half. However, after his short stint with the Blues, Osgood re-signed with the Red Wings and played another six years with the team and won his third and final Stanley Cup during that second stint.

In total, Osgood went 317-149-75 with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 SV% with the Red Wings and went 35-28-10 with a 2.34 GAA and a .907 SV% with the Blues.

#2, Brendan Shanahan

Brendan Shanahan was drafted second overall by New Jersey in 1987 and played his first four years with the Devils before signing with the St. Louis Blues.

In St. Louis, Shanahan played with the Blues for four seasons skating in 277 games and recorded 306 points.

After playing with Hartford for two seasons, Shanahan was traded to Detroit where he then spent nine years, and won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings. In Detroit, Shanahan skated in 716 games and recorded 633 points.

#3, Brett Hull

Brett Hull began his NHL career with the Calgary Flames and after just parts of three seasons, he was traded to the St. Louis Blues.

Hull went on to play 11 years with the Blues, skated in 744 games, and recorded 936 points.

After 11 years in St. Louis, he played three years with Dallas before signing with the Detroit Red Wings. In Detroit, Hull played in 245 games over three seasons and won his second Stanley Cup with the Red Wings.