Which St. Louis Blues players have also played for the Arizona Coyotes? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.17

Participants in today's Puckdoku NHL grid have to solve a cross-section containing the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes. Participants could be tested on their knowledge in entering the players to be part of two teams during their careers.

The St. Louis Blues have been competing in the NHL since 1967 and have lifted the Cup once. The Blues play in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

The Coyotes were known as the Winnipeg Jets and used to compete in the WHA. In 1996, the Coyotes came to be known as the Phoenix, and since 2014, they have been known by their present name.

Notably, 75 players have been part of both the Coyotes and Blues. To solve this NHL grid, Dallas Drake is one of the correct answers.

Dallas Drake, St. Louis Blues v Los Angeles Kings

Drake played for 15 years in the NHL and during that period, he played for seven years with the Phoenix/Winnipeg. Drake spent six years with the St. Louis Blues. Moreover, he also had a stint of three years with the Detroit Red Wings and won one Cup with them in 2008.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.17: Who else has played for both St. Louis Blues & Arizona Coyotes?

Paul MacLean is another correct answer for solving this NHL grid. MacLean had a decade-plus career spanning 719 games. He spent seven years with the Winnipeg Jets and represented the St. Louis Blues for three years.

Moreover, MacLean also had a career with the Detroit Red Wings.

Some other players to play for both St. Louis and Arizona are:

Brett Hull

Keith Tkachuk

Ladislav Nagy

Mike Sillinger

Dimtrij Jaskin

Murray Baron

Dave Ellett

Petr Nedved