Which stick will Connor Bedard use in 2023? Blackhawks star picks between Bauer and Sherwood

Sherwood Hockey, a prominent global hockey equipment brand, has proudly announced its official partnership with the first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Connor Bedard. The alliance sees Bedard exclusively wielding Sherwood Rekker Legend sticks and gloves. The unveiling of this collaboration included a captivating video showcasing Bedard expertly taking a shot with the Sherwood stick.

As one of the most skilled and promising prospects to enter the NHL, Connor Bedard's choice of equipment is a matter of significance. He requires gear that not only aligns with his performance but also matches his unique playing style.

The Rekker Legend stick, known for its ergonomic tapered shaft shape and low kick-point, perfectly caters to players like Bedard, who possess rapid and deceptive hands, coupled with a lightning-fast release.

The addition of Connor Bedard to Sherwood's roster is a win-win situation for both. He joins an esteemed lineup of world-class players, including notable names like Matthew Tkachuk, William Nylander, Alex DeBrincat, Quinton Byfield, Emily Clark, Artturi Lehkonen, Saroya Tinker, Connor Brown and Savannah Harmon.

Bedard expressed his enthusiasm:

"I'm really excited to be joining the Sherwood team. Since I started working with Sherwood to develop hockey equipment that I felt could improve my game, I have been really impressed with their approach, expertise and dedication to building the best gear. They are doing a lot of cool things around the sport I love, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

More from the Connor Bedard and Sherwood partnership

Sherwood's journey back into the market in 2020 was marked by a renewed focus on resonating with the next generation of hockey players while challenging conventional norms in the sport. Their success in this endeavor is evident through athlete partnerships, advanced product development strategies and strategic collaborations with prominent entities like Disney, OVO, Staple Pigeon and Better Gift Shop.

Bobby Singh-Randhawa, SVP of Consumer Brands at Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, expressed the significance of the partnership with Bedard as a key step in the continued evolution of the Sherwood brand.

Since Sherwood's re-launch in 2020, its focus has been on building credibility with the new generation of hockey players. Who, like the brand, are excited to witness the impact of players like Connor Bedard on the ice, with exceptional Sherwood products.

Sherwood, as a brand owned by Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, is readily accessible to consumers through stores and online platforms, extending its reach to retailers around the globe.

This partnership with Connor Bedard is not only showing Sherwood's growth and innovation but is also an exciting glimpse into the future of the brand's influence in the hockey world.