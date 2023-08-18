Which Tampa Bay Lightning player also played for Columbus Blue Jackets? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 18

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 18 requires players to name a player who has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Lightning and Blue Jackets had a bit of a rivalry in recent years after the Blue Jackets stunningly swept the Lightning after their record-setting year. Tampa Bay then beat the Jackets in the next playoffs and went on to win the Stanley Cup that season.

Although they have been rivals, the two have been frequent trade partners. A big reason why Tampa Bay won the cup in 2021 was that they acquired David Savard from Columbus.

Savard played 597 games with the Blue Jackets, and with the Bolts he played 14 regular season games in a key defensive role. After winning the Cup, Savard signed with the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 18: Other Lightning and Blue Jackets players

David Savard is not the only answer to today's Immaculate Grid. In total, 31 skaters have played for both franchises and four goalies have also played for both teams.

Here are three more answers for today's NHL Immaculate Grid:

#1, Vinny Prospal

Vinny Prospal was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2001 to 2003 and 2005 until 2009 skating in 468 games and recording 371 points. He was a fan favorite in Tampa Bay after having three different stints with the team.

He ended his NHL career with the Blue Jackets, skating in 130 games and recording 85 points.

#2, Anton Stralman

Anton Stralman has bounced around a few NHL teams now but did play over 100 games with both franchises.

Stralman was a member of the Blue Jackets from 2009 until 2011 skating in 124 games and recording 52 points. He ended up signing as a free agent on a five-year deal with the Lightning and skated in 355 games and recorded 130 points.

#3, Curtis McElhinney

Curtis McElhinney was a backup goalie for most of his career but he won back-to-back Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021 as the backup.

McElhinney was a member of the Blue Jackets from 2013 until 2017 and went 26-33-8 with a 2.86 GAA and a .909 SV%. He ended up signing a two-year deal with the Lightning in 2020 to be Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup and went 12-13-5 with a 2.97 GAA and a .895 SV% but is a two-time Stanley Cup champ due to his time with the Bolts.