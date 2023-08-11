Which Tampa Bay Lightning player also played for Ottawa Senators? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 11

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 11 requires players to name a player who has played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators.

The Lightning and Senators are division rivals but that hasn't stopped the teams from trading with one another in the past. Payers have left both teams to sign with the others in free agency as well.

One player who played for both teams is Nick Paul, whom Ottawa traded to Tampa Bay at the 2022 trade deadline for the Lightning's Cup run. Paul played a key role for the Bolts in the playoffs and helped lead them to the Stanley Cup Finals but lost in it.

Paul ended up signing a seven-year extension with Tampa Bay after spending parts of seven seasons with Ottawa.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 11: Other players who played for both Lightning & Senators?

Nick Paul is not the only player who has played for both teams, as in total 53 skaters and four goalies have played for both teams. Here are a few more notable names.

1) Ben Bishop

At one point, the Ottawa Senators had Craig Anderson, Robin Lehne, and Ben Bishop as NHL goaltenders and the Sens dealt Bishop to Tampa Bay in 2013. After just two seasons with the Sens, Bishop became one of the NHL's best goalies in Tampa Bay.

Bishop played four-and-a-half years with the Lightning and helped lead them to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015. He also was a two-time Vezina finalist while he was a member of the Bolts.

2) Alexandre Daigle

Alexandre Daigle was drafted first in 1993 by the Ottawa Senators and is considered one of the biggest busts in NHL history.

Daigle had a great rookie season with the Sens but never lived up to the hype and was often criticized for lack of effort and motivation. Ottawa ended up trading him to Philadelphia who then dealt him to Tampa Bay.

Daigle ended up playing parts of five seasons with Ottawa and just 32 games with the Lightning.

3) Sami Salo

Sami Salo was drafted by the Senators in 1996 but didn't come over from Finland until 1998 and played four seasons with Ottawa. He was traded to Vancouver, where he spent the bulk of his career.

However, in 2012, Salo signed a two-year deal with the Lightning to try and give Tampa Bay another veteran presence on defense. He played both years with the Lightning and then retired from the NHL after that.