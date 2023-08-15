Which Tampa Bay Lightning players have also played for Detroit Red Wings? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 15

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings are two teams that feature in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Participants are tasked to solve this grid by entering the names of players to have played for both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, participants must be well familiar with both teams' history. The Red Wings are one of the "Original Six" members and most successful American franchise to compete in the NHL, with 11 Stanley Cup titles. The Red Wings compete in the East's Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, have been competing in the league since 1992. Like the Red Wings, the Bolts are also one of the strongest teams to compete in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. They have won three Stanley Cups.

Notably, there are only 31 players to turn out for both the Red Wings and Lightning. To solve this NHL grid, Valtteri Filppula is one of the correct answers.

#51 Valtteri Filppula, Stanley Cup Finals - Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Three

Filppula was the No. 95 pick for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2002 draft. He spent a decade in a Red Wings jersey and also won one Cup with them in 2008. The one-time Cup winner had a stint of three years with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In his 16-year NHL career spanning 1,056 games, Filppula also skated for the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. He now plays in the Swiss league.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 15: Who else has played for both Tampa Bay Lightning & Detroit Red Wings?

Petr Klima #85

Another notable name is Petr Klima. He was drafted No. 86 overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1983 draft. Klima represented the Red Wings for six years. He was acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1993 and played for the Bolts for three years.

In his 13-year NHL career spanning 786 games, Klima won one Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990 and also had brief stints with the LA Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here are some other players to turn out for both Tampa Bay & Detroit:

Shawn Burr

Dino Ciccarelli

Gerard Gallant

Drew Miller

Yves Racine

Mike Sillinger

Kevin Hodson

Tim Taylor