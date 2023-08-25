Which Tampa Bay Lightning players have also played for Edmonton Oilers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.25

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers are the two teams featured in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Users are tasked to solve this cross-section by naming players to have been part of both teams.

The Bolts and Oilers are two of the most competitive teams to compete in the NHL. The Lightning have been in the league since 1992 and compete in the Atlantic Division of the East. The Bolts have lifted the Stanley Cup three times.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have been playing in the league since 1972. They are one of the most successful Canadian-based franchises in the league with five Cup titles. The Oilers compete in the Pacific Division of the West.

Notably, only 43 players have played for both the Lightning and Oilers. To solve this NHL Grid, goaltender Nikolai Khabibulin is one of the correct answers.

Nikolai Khabibulin, Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers

The 6-foot-1 Russian goalie had a career of 18 years in the league. During that period, Khabibulin skated for four years apiece with the Lightning and Oilers. During his stint with the Bolts, he also won one Cup with the team, in 2004.

Moreover, the one-time Cup winner also shared the ice with Phoenix/Winnipeg and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 25: Who else has played for both the Lightning & Oilers?

Petr Klima (R), Oilers V Kings

Petr Klima is another correct answer for solving this NHL grid. The forward in his 13-year stint, played for five seasons with the Oilers and also won one Cup with them in 1990. He skated for three years with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Moreover, the one-time Cup winner also skated for the Detroit Red Wings, LA Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Some more players to play for the Lighting and Oilers are:

Pat Maroon

Teddy Purcell

Alexander Selivanov

Mike Smith

Cory Cross

Drew Bannister

Jason Bonsignore

Slater Koekkoek