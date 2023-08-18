Which Tampa Bay Lightning players have also played for San Jose Sharks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 18

The 49th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid features some intriguing cross-sections of teams that will require some added knowledge to solve.

One of the cross-sections in today's NHL grid is between the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks. Participants are required to test their knowledge by naming players to skate for both teams during their careers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the three-time Stanley Cup champions to compete in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. They have been part of the NHL since 1992.

The San Jose Sharks, meanwhile, have yet to win the Cup and joined the league a year before the Bolts. The Sharks represent the West's Pacific Division.

Notably, only 30 players have been part of both the Lightning and Sharks. To solve this NHL grid, Dan Boyle is one of the correct answers.

Dan Boyle, Tampa Bay Lightning v Washington Capitals

The two-time All-Star in his 17-year career skated for six years apiece with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the San Jose Sharks. The defenseman also won one Cup with the Bolts in 2004.

Boyle also donned the jerseys of the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 18: Who else has played for both Tampa Bay Lightning & San Jose Sharks?

Matt Carle, San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings

Defenseman Matt Carle is another correct answer participants can enter to solve this cross-section. He joined the San Jose Sharks during the 2005-06 season and spent three years with the Sharks.

Carle joined the Lightning for the 2008-09 season and skated for five years with the team over two stints. Moreover, in his decade-plus career spanning 730 games, the defenseman also had stints with the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators.

Some other players to play for both Tampa and San Jose are:

Dominik Moore

Bryan Marchment

Michal Sykora

Frederik Claesson

Nils Ekman

Matthieu Darche

Andrei Zyuzin

Brad Lukowich