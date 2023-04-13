Which team will the New York Islanders face in the NHL playoffs?

The New York Islanders (42-31-9) are the sixteenth team to have qualified for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. They became the second team to book their berth from the East Wild Card.

After battling out for 82 games and being a fluctuating member of the East Wild Card spot, which was once locked in a dog-fight-like situation with seven to eight teams vying for the two spots, the Islanders will feature in the playoffs once again.

The New York Islanders, among all the other contenders for the Wild Card spot, came out on top on Wednesday after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on their home ice. They not only clinched a playoff berth but also ended the Pittsburgh Penguins' hopes of making it to the playoffs. This will be the first time since 2006 that the Penguins will not feature in the post-season. Their longest playoff streak (16) thus also came to an end on Wednesday.

Now that the playoffs berth is locked in, the next question that is winding up in Islanders fans' minds is who they face in the first round. The New York Islanders can play either the Boston Bruins or the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

The Islanders' first-round opponents will also be determined by the outcome of the Boston Bruins (64-12-5) and Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) matchups on Thursday.

The New York Islanders will enter the playoffs for the 28th time in their franchise history

The Islanders have won the coveted Stanley Cup four times before. They'll now enter the playoffs for the 28th time in their franchise history.

Fans present at the UBS Arena on Wednesday were cheering throughout every minute of the game. New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert appreciated the fans for their immense support and thanked them in a video released by the team.

Lambert said:

“I thought the fans were great tonight. We feed off that. The last couple of minutes were certainly amazing. We look forward to them being louder in the playoffs.”

Hudson Fasching contributed a goal in the Islanders' 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The winger also thanked each and every fan who was cheering for the team throughout the game.

Here's what he had to say:

“The energy in there tonight was insane and it's going to be impressive for playoffs. It was pretty crazy out there tonight and the energy was awesome. To be at home and to have the playoff clinching game for the last game of the season, it's pretty nuts.”

