Which Toronto Maple Leafs players have also played for Edmonton Oilers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 30

In the first column of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are tasked with solving an intriguing cross-section between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. Both teams are two of the most popular Canadian-based franchises to compete in the league with a storied history.

The Leafs are one of the "original six" teams and also the second-most successful team after the Canadiens to win 13 Stanley Cup titles. They compete in the Atlantic Division of the East. The Oilers, meanwhile, compete in the Pacific Division of the West and have won five Cup titles.

To solve this NHL grid, 62 players have played for both the Leafs and Oilers, with winger Zach Hyman being one of them to do so.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers v Tampa Bay Lightning

Hyman was drafted by the Florida Panthers as the 123rd overall in 2010 but he never played a single game for the Cats. He joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015-16 season and spent six years with the team.

Hyman has been a member of the Edmonton Oilers for the last two years. Overall, he's appeared in 500 career games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 30: Who else turned out for both Toronto & Edmonton?

Mike Krushelnyski (C)

Mike Krushelnyski is another correct answer for solving this NHL grid. He had a career of 14 years in the league and during that span, Krushelnyski skated for four years apiece with the Leafs and Oilers. During his stint with the Oilers, Krushelnyski also won two Cups with the team.

Moreover, the two-time Cup winner centerman also shared stints with the Boston Bruins, LA Kings, and Detroit Red Wings.

Here are some more players to turn out for both the Maple Leafs and Oilers:

Dave Hannan

Joffrey Lupul

Terry Martin

Stan Weir

Jonas Gustavsson

Miroslav Frycer

Vincent Damphousse

Don Ashby