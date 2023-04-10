Which unique feat did David Pastrnak achieve after scoring his 60th goal of season?

David Pastrnak is having one of the best seasons in NHL history. On Sunday, during the Boston Bruins' 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the 26-year-old achieved multiple accomplishments.

Pastrnak scored his 60th goal with a hat-trick, joining the ranks of NHL legends Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy. He also became the eighth player in league history to net 300 goals.

The Bruins star scored his 60th goal of the season on Sunday. Pastrnak became the second player this season to score 60 goals, following Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. This is the first time since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96 that two players have scored 60 goals in the same season.

A couple of weeks ago, Pastrnak became the sixth player in Bruins history to score 50 goals in a season. On Sunday, the 26-year-old became the only second player in Bruins history to achieve the 60-goal milestone.

He has now joined the ranks of NHL legend Phil Esposito, who achieved the 60-goal milestone four times in his legendary career.

Pastrnak has played 80 games for the Bruins this season and has accumulated 109 points through (60 goals and 49 assists). He's fourth in the 2022-23 NHL leaderboard.

David Pastrnak is now Boston Bruins' second-leading hat-trick scorer

Pastrnak completed his 60th goal of the season in just 39 seconds of the third period with a snapshot on a rush to complete his 15th career hat-trick

The 26-year-old Bruins star now has 15 hat-tricks in his career after his effort against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. He is now second only to Phil Esposito (26) for the all-time record in Boston Bruins history.

It was a very special moment for the Bruins' star to write his name in the history books. David Pastrnak said in a post-game interview (via Boston.com):

"It’s very special. It’s been a lot of fun, not going to lie. It’s been enjoyable, especially with the group we have here, and we obviously knew what was at stake, and it’s definitely special to hit it with a game like this and make history today in the biggest league in hockey. So we definitely appreciate it."

