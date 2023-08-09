Which Vancouver Canucks players have also played for the Predators? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 9

The Crossover NHL Grid has challenged users to complete a cross-section featuring the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators. The participants are tasked to complete this section by entering players who have played for both teams.

Both Canucks and the Predators are two of the most popular teams to compete in the Western Conference.

The Canucks play in the Pacific Divison while the Predators compete in the Central Divison. Both teams have been in the league for a long time and have yet to win the Stanley Cup.

Here are some of the players to represent both Canucks and Predators at some point in their careers:

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.9: Players to represent both Vancouver Canucks & Nashville Predators

Notably, there are 31 players in total, that have donned both Canucks and Predators jerseys.

Dan Hamhuis is a perfect name to solve this NHL Grid. He was drafted No. 12 by the Nashville Predators in the 2001 NHL Draft and played for 16 years in the league.

New York Rangers v Nashville Predators

During that course, the 6-foot-1 Canadian defenseman donned the Predators' uniform for eight years and played in 600 games. Hamhuis later joined the Canucks and played for six years with the team, appearing in 389 games.

Moreover, he also had a brief stint of two years with the Dallas Stars. Overall, Hamhuis played in 1,148 career games.

Cliff Ronning is another good choice for solving this NHL grid. He was drafted No. 134 by the St. Louis Blues in the 1984 NHL Draft and played for four years with the team.

Cliff Ronning

The 5-foot-8 Canadian center had a 17-year career in the National Hockey League. During that span, Ronning had a stint of six years with the Vancouver Canucks and four with the Nashville Predators.

Overall, he appeared in 1,137 career games, which also include stints with the Coyotes, Kings, Wild, and Islanders.

Other players to represent both Canucks & Predators:

Dave Scatchard

Yannick Weber

J.J. Daigneault

Martin Gelinas

Darci Hordichuk

Shane O'Brien

Nick Bonino

Denis Pederson