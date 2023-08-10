Which Vegas Golden Knights players have also played for the Stars? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 10

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars are the two teams featured in the first column of the Crossover NHL Grid for Thursday, August 10. Users are tasked to complete this section by naming players who have played for both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, one must be aware of both teams' history. The Golden Knights are one of the recent expansion teams and are also the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions. They compete in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the Dallas Stars have been in the league for a quite long time now. They have hoisted the Stanley Cup once. The Stars compete in the Central Divison of the West. Due to a brief history and the fact that the Golden Knights came into existence only in 2017, there are only six players to have played for both Vegas and Dallas.

Cody Eakin is one of the correct answers for completing this NHL grid. He was drafted 85th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2009 draft and played one season with the team.

In his 11-year career, Eakin played for five seasons with the Dallas Stars and spent three with the Vegas Golden Knights. Moreover, he has also played for the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets.

Crossover NHL Grid answers Aug.10: Who else has played for both Vegas Golden Knights & Dallas Stars?

James Neal

James Neal is another name you can enter as a correct option. The one-time NHL All-Star was drafted 33rd overall by the Dallas Stars in 2005 and spent three seasons with them. Neal had a stint of one season with the Golden Knights.

Moreover, in his 14-year career, Neal also played for the likes of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Neal is now a free agent.

Other four players to play for both the Stars and Golden Knights:

Evgenii Dadonov

Mattias Janmark

Colin Miller

Reilly Smith