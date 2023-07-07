Which Vegas Golden Knights players have had their names engraved onto Stanley Cup?

The Vegas Golden Knights made a swift and historic addition to the Stanley Cup after their recent championship victory. Less than a month after lifting the coveted trophy on June 13, the team's names were engraved on the Cup, as showcased in a photo shared on social media.
All 52 members of the Golden Knights organization, including players and staff, had their names immortalized on the Stanley Cup. The engravings included owner Bill Foley, president George McPhee, and general manager Kelly McCrimmon, acknowledging their contributions to the team's success.
Among the players, captain Mark Stone's name held the prestigious position at the top of the list. The remaining players' names followed in alphabetical order, ranging from Michael Amadio to Zach Whitecloud.
Notably, defenseman Alec Martinez, forward Phil Kessel, and goaltender Jonathan Quick received their third engravings on the Cup, highlighting their exceptional achievements throughout their careers. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forwards Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson were honored with their second engravings on Lord Stanley's storied trophy.
This engraving process holds special significance for the Golden Knights as the Stanley Cup embarks on its summer tour, commencing with forward Nicolas Roy in Quebec.
The addition secures their place in hockey history and symbolizes the dedication that led the Vegas Golden Knights to their triumphant victory.
List of Vegas Golden Knights' players etched on Stanley Cup
The names of the Vegas Golden Knights players are in alphabetical order.
- Mark Stone, Captain
- Michael Amadio
- Ivan Barbashev
- Teddy Blueger
- Laurent Brossoit
- William Carrier
- Paul CotterJack EichelNicolas Hague
- Adin HillBrett Howden
- Ben HuttonWilliam Karlsson
- Phil KesselKeegan Kolesar
- Jonathan Marchessault
- Alec MartinezBrayden McNabb
- Brayden Pachal
- Alex Pietrangelo
- Jonathan Quick
- Nicolas RoyReilly SmithChandler Stephenson
- Shea Theodore
- Logan Thompson
- Zach Whitecloud
Other notable names from Vegas Golden Knights management
- Bill Foley, Owner & Chairman
- Robert Foley, Chief Business Officer
- George McPhee, President of Hockey Operations
- Kelly McCrimmon, General Manager
- Bruce Cassidy, Head Coach
- John Stevens, Assistant Coach
- Ryan Craig, Assistant Coach
- Sean Burke, Director of Goaltending/NHL Goaltending Coach
- Misha Donskov, Assistant Coach
- Dave Rogowski, Video Coach
- Kyle Moore, Associate Head Athletic Trainer
- Mike Muir, Assistant Athletic Trainer
- Raul Dorantes, Manual Therapist
- Doug Davidson, Strength, and Conditioning Coach
- Aaron Heishman, Head of Sport Science and Reconditioning
- Chris Davidson-Adams, Head Equipment Manager
- JW Aiken, Assistant Equipment Manager
- Rick Braunstein, Director of Team Services
- Katy Headman Boettinger, Director of Hockey Administration
- Vaughn Karpan, Director of Player Personnel
- Bob Lowes, Assistant Director of Player Personnel
- Scott Luce, Director of Amateur Scouting
- Andrew Lugerner, Director of Hockey Legal Affairs
- Wil Nichol, Director of Player Development
- Tom Poraszka, Director of Hockey Operations
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!