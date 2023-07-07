Which Vegas Golden Knights players have had their names engraved onto Stanley Cup?

The Vegas Golden Knights made a swift and historic addition to the Stanley Cup after their recent championship victory. Less than a month after lifting the coveted trophy on June 13, the team's names were engraved on the Cup, as showcased in a photo shared on social media.

All 52 members of the Golden Knights organization, including players and staff, had their names immortalized on the Stanley Cup. The engravings included owner Bill Foley, president George McPhee, and general manager Kelly McCrimmon, acknowledging their contributions to the team's success.

Among the players, captain Mark Stone's name held the prestigious position at the top of the list. The remaining players' names followed in alphabetical order, ranging from Michael Amadio to Zach Whitecloud.

Notably, defenseman Alec Martinez, forward Phil Kessel, and goaltender Jonathan Quick received their third engravings on the Cup, highlighting their exceptional achievements throughout their careers. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forwards Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson were honored with their second engravings on Lord Stanley's storied trophy.

This engraving process holds special significance for the Golden Knights as the Stanley Cup embarks on its summer tour, commencing with forward Nicolas Roy in Quebec.

The addition secures their place in hockey history and symbolizes the dedication that led the Vegas Golden Knights to their triumphant victory.

List of Vegas Golden Knights' players etched on Stanley Cup

The names of the Vegas Golden Knights players are in alphabetical order.

Mark Stone, Captain

Michael Amadio

Ivan Barbashev

Teddy Blueger

Laurent Brossoit

William Carrier

Paul CotterJack EichelNicolas Hague

Adin HillBrett Howden

Ben HuttonWilliam Karlsson

Phil KesselKeegan Kolesar

Jonathan Marchessault

Alec MartinezBrayden McNabb

Brayden Pachal

Alex Pietrangelo

Jonathan Quick

Nicolas RoyReilly SmithChandler Stephenson

Shea Theodore

Logan Thompson

Zach Whitecloud

Other notable names from Vegas Golden Knights management

Bill Foley, Owner & Chairman

Robert Foley, Chief Business Officer

George McPhee, President of Hockey Operations

Kelly McCrimmon, General Manager

Bruce Cassidy, Head Coach

John Stevens, Assistant Coach

Ryan Craig, Assistant Coach

Sean Burke, Director of Goaltending/NHL Goaltending Coach

Misha Donskov, Assistant Coach

Dave Rogowski, Video Coach

Kyle Moore, Associate Head Athletic Trainer

Mike Muir, Assistant Athletic Trainer

Raul Dorantes, Manual Therapist

Doug Davidson, Strength, and Conditioning Coach

Aaron Heishman, Head of Sport Science and Reconditioning

Chris Davidson-Adams, Head Equipment Manager

JW Aiken, Assistant Equipment Manager

Rick Braunstein, Director of Team Services

Katy Headman Boettinger, Director of Hockey Administration

Vaughn Karpan, Director of Player Personnel

Bob Lowes, Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Scott Luce, Director of Amateur Scouting

Andrew Lugerner, Director of Hockey Legal Affairs

Wil Nichol, Director of Player Development

Tom Poraszka, Director of Hockey Operations

