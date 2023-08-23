The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 23 requires players to name a player who has played for the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

The Capitals and Islanders play in the same division, so trades between them aren't very frequent. But, players still have played for both teams.

One player who has played for both franchises is defenseman Zdeno Chara. He was drafted in 1996 by the Islanders and played his first four NHL seasons with the team. He then signed as a free agent with the Capitals for the 2020-21 season before ending his career on a one-year deal with the Islanders to retire where he started.

In his career, Chara played in 303 games with the Islanders recording 43 points while with Washington, he played in 55 games recording 10 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 23: Other Capitals and Islanders players

Zdeno Chara is not the only player to play for both the Capitals and Islanders. In total, 44 skaters and three goalies have played for both franchises.

Here are three other names who played for both teams:

#1, Semyon Varlamov

Semyon Varlamov was drafted 23rd overall in 2006 by the Washington Capitals and was supposed to be their goalie of the future. He ended up playing just parts of three seasons with Washington before being traded to Colorado. With the Capitals, Varlamov went 30-13-12 with a 2.39 GAA and a .917 SV%.

He spent eight years in Colorado before signing a four-year contract with the New York Islanders in 2019. Varlamov has since served as their backup for those four years but has maintained a record of 59-51-14, with a 2.54 GAA and a .917 SV%. He recently signed another four-year deal during the off-season.

#2, Jason Chimera

Jason Chimera played his first nine years between Edmonton and Columbus before being traded to Washington in December 2009. Chimera played seven years in Washington, played in 490 games, and recorded 197 points.

In 2016 as a free agent, he signed a two-year deal with the Islanders but only played a year-and-a-half as he was traded at the deadline to Anaheim. With the Islanders, Chimera played in 140 games and recorded 44 points.

#3, Roman Hamrlik

Before signing a free-agent deal with the New York Islanders in 2000, Roman Hamrlik spent his first eight seasons in the NHL with Tampa Bay and Edmonton. During his four years with the Islanders, he played in 300 games and scored 153 points.

Hamrilik then spent the next six years between Calgary and Montreal before signing a two-year deal with Washington in 2011. The defenseman played in 68 games the first year and in the second season, after being a reserve defenseman, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Rangers.

