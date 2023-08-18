Which Washington Capitals player also played for Ottawa Senators? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 18

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 18 requires players to name a player who has played for the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators.

The Capitals have been in the NHL since 1974 while the Senators have been in the league since 1992. With that, the franchises have seen plenty of players come and go, and numerous players have played for both teams.

One player that has played for both teams is Peter Bondra who skated in 961 games from 1991 to 2004 with the Capitals and recorded 825 points. He then played 23 games with the Senators in 2004 recording 14 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 18: Other players who played for both the Capitals and Senators?

Peter Bondra is not the only player to play for both teams. In total, 30 skaters and three goalies have played for both franchises.

Here are three more notable NHL Immaculate Grid names to play for both teams:

#1 Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara played for the Ottawa Senators from 2002 until 2006 and skated in 299 games and recorded 146 points. He then signed with Boston in 2006 and played there until 2020 and then signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2021 season.

With the Capitals, Chara played in 55 games and recorded just 10 points. He then played one season with the Islanders and announced his retirement from the NHL.

#2 Sergei Gonchar

Sergei Gonchar was drafted 14th overall in 1992 by the Washington Capitals and played for the Caps from 1995 to 2004. With Washington, Gonchar skated in 654 games and recorded 416 points.

Gonchar then played half a season with Boston and five with Pittsburgh before signing a three-year deal with the Senators. With Ottawa, Gonchar skated in 186 games recording 91 points.

#3 Alex Chiasson

Alex Chiasson began his career with Dallas before being traded to Ottawa and played two seasons with the Senators. In Ottawa, Chiasson skated in 153 games recording 40 points.

After playing one year in Calgary, Chiasson signed a one-year deal with Washington and skated in 61 games and recorded 18 points.

