Which Washington Capitals player has also played for the Seattle Kraken? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 28

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. The grid on Aug. 28 requires participants to name a player who has played for both the Washington Capitals and Seattle Kraken.

The Capitals have been in the NHL since 1974, while the Kraken have only been in the NHL since 2021 and are the newest franchise in the NHL.

Given that Seattle hasn't been in the NHL for long, there aren't many players who have played for both franchises. One of the few to have gave done it is Andre Burakovsky. The Russian was drafted 23rd overall in 2011 by the Capitals and spent parts of five seasons with Washington. With the Capitals, Burakovsky skated in 328 games, recording 145 points, and won the Cup with Washington in 2018.

After spending three years with Colorado, Burakovsky signed a five-year deal with Seattle last offseason. In his first year with Seattle, he skated in 49 games and recorded 39 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 28: Other players who have played for both the Capitals and Kraken

Andre Burakovsky is not the only player to play for the Capitals and Kraken. In total, six skaters have played for both franchises as well as one goaltender.

Here are three more players who are correct answers for today's Immaculate Grid question:

#1. Philipp Grubauer

Philipp Grubauer was drafted in 2010 by the Washington Capitals and made his NHL debut during the 2012-13 season. He spent parts of six years with Washington and was the backup goalie when the Caps won the Stanley Cup in 2018. With Washington, Grubauer went 43-31-11 and went 2.29 GAA and a .923 SV%.

After spending three years with Colorado, Grubauer inked a six-year deal with Seattle and has already been with the Kraken for two seasons. With Seattle, Grubauer is 35-45-9 with a 3.04 GAA and a .891 SV%.

#2. Justin Schultz

Justin Schultz signed with the Edmonton Oilers out of college and after spending his first nine years between Edmonton and Pittsburgh, he signed a two-year deal with the Washington Capitals.

With the Capitals, Schultz skated in 120 games and recorded 50 points. After two years with Washington, the defenseman signed a two-year deal with the Seattle Kraken. In his first year with Seattle last season, he played in 73 regular-season games and recorded 34 points.

#3. Marcus Johansson

Marcus Johansson was drafted 24th overall in 2009 by the Washington Capitals and made his NHL debut during the 2010-11 season. He spent seven years with Washington, and parts of two more in 2021-22 and 2022-23, and skated in 579 games and recorded 324 points.

After bouncing around between New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo and Minnesota for the 2021-22 NHL season, he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Kraken. He played in just 51 games and recorded 23 points and was traded to the Capitals for Daniel Sprong and two picks.

