Which Washington Capitals players have also played for Colorado Avalanche? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 16

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for August 16 has tasked hockey fans to complete a cross-section featuring the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche. Participants who wish to solve this grid are requireq to enter the names of players to have been part of both teams.

The Washington Capitals and the Colorado Avalanche are two of the most popular franchises to compete in the NHL. The Caps have been playing in the league since 1974 and have lifted the Cup once. They compete in the East's Metro Division.

The Avs, meanwhile, have been a part of the NHL since 1995 and have hoisted the Cup three times. The Avs represent the Central Division of the West. Several notable players have donned both teams' jerseys at some point in their careers.

Additionally, there are 56 players to play for both the Capitals and Avalanche. To solve this NHL grid, goaltender Semyon Varlamov is one of the correct choices.

Semyon Varlamov, Washington Capitals v Anaheim Ducks

Varlamov joined the Capitals during the 2008-09 season and played for four years with the team. The one-time NHL All-Star joined the Avalanche in the 2011-12 season and spent eight years with the team.

Moreover, in his 15-year NHL career spanning 583 games, Semyon Varlamov has been with the New York Islanders for the past four years.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 16: Who else has played for both Washington Capitals & Colorado Avalanche?

Andrew Brunette, Colorado Avalanche v Vancouver Canucks

Andrew Brunette is another correct answer to enter into this NHL grid. He was the No.174 pick for the Washington Capitals in the 1993 NHL Draft. Brunette played with the Caps for three years.

He joined the Avalanche during the 2005-06 season and also spent three years with the team. Moreover, in his 16-year NHL career spanning 1,110 games, Brunette also had stints with the Minnesota Wild, Atlanta Thrashers, Nashville Predators, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Here are some more players to skate for Washington & Colorado:

Dale Hunter

Lars Eller

Jeff Brown

Curtis Leschyshyn

Robert Picard

Chris Simon

Brian Willsie

Scott Hannan