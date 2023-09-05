Which Washington Capitals players have also played for the St. Louis Blues? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 5

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today features an intriguing cross-section between the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues. Both teams are among the most popular US-based franchises to compete in the league.

The Caps became a part of the league in 1974 and play in the Metro Division of the East. Meanwhile, the Blues joined the league in 1967 and represent the West's Central Division. Both the Caps and Blues have won the Stanley Cup once.

Notably, 69 players have spent their careers with both the Capitals and Blues, with centerman T.J. Oshie being one of the correct answers for today's NHL grid.

T.J. Oshie in action

Oshie has been in the league for the last 15 years now. During that span, he skated for seven years and played in 443 games for the St. Louis Blues.

Oshie joined the Caps in the 2015-16 season and has been with the team ever since. He also won the Cup with the team in 2018.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 5: Who else turned out for both the Capitals & Blues?

Scott Stevens (R)

Hockey Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup winner Scott Stevens is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. Stevens had a career of 22 years in the league. During that span, he represented the Washington Capitals for eight years and played 601 games with them.

Stevens had a brief stint of 78 games with the St. Louis Blues. Moreover, Stevens spent 13 years with the New Jersey Devils during his 22-year career, spanning 1,635 games.

Other players to represent both Washington and St. Louis are:

Jim Carey

Jakub Vrana

Adam Oates

Steve Leach

Mike Lalor

Lars Eller

Dave Christian

Troy Brouwer