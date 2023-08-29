Which Washington Capitals players have also played for Tampa Bay Lightning? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 29

In the 60th edition of Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are tasked to solve a cross-section between the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning. It is one of the most intriguing cross-sections in today's grid that will perhaps require some deep knowledge of the league.

The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the most popular teams from the Eastern Conference to compete in the league. The Caps joined the league in 1974 and have won one Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, the Bolts became a member of the league in 1992 and have won three titles.

Notably, only 40 players have skated for both the Capitals and Lightning, with defenseman Roman Hamrlik being one of them to do so.

Roman Hamrlik, Winnipeg Jets v Washington Capitals

The Czech native had a career of two decades in the league. Hamrlik was drafted No.1 overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 1992 draft and spent six years with the team. Hamrlik had a brief stint of two years with the Washington Capitals.

Moreover, he also played for the New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and New York Rangers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 29: Who else has played for the Capitals & Lightning?

Ben Clymer, Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals

Right winger Ben Clymer is another notable name for this NHL grid. He was the 107th overall pick for the Boston Bruins in 1997 but never played for them.

Clymer joined the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 1999-00 season and skated for five years with the team. He had a stint of two years with the Washington Capitals in his seven-year NHL career.

Some more players to turn out for Washington and Tampa Bay are:

Brian Bellows

Shawn Chambers

Jeff Halpern

Bill Houlder

John Tucker

Igor Ulanov

Rick Tabaracci

Radko Gudas