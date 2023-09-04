Which Winnipeg Jets player has also played for LA Kings? NHL Immaculate Grid answers September 4

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Sept. 4 has put the knowledge of hockey fans to the test: The fans have been asked to name a player who has played for the Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings.

The Jets have been a franchise since 1999 but were the Atlanta Thrashers since relocating to Winnipeg in 2011. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has been in the NHL since 1967.

Brendan Lemieux is one player who has played for both franchises and he began his career with Winnipeg. He made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 NHL season skated in nine games and recorded a point.

He then played the first half of the 2018-19 season with the Jets before being traded to the New York Rangers. After parts of three seasons with the Rangers, Lemieux was traded to the Kings and spent parts of three seasons in LA.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 4: Other players for both the Jets and Kings

Brendan Lemieux is not the only player to play for both the Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings. In total, 34 skaters and two goalies have played for both franchises.

Here are the three notable players who have played for both the franchises:

#1 Derek Forbort

Derek Forbort was selected 15th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2010. He made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season and played parts of five years with the Kings. In Los Angeles, Forbort skated in 268 games and recorded 53 points.

After being traded to Calgary in February 2020 from the Kings, he finished the year off with the Flames before signing a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets. In Winnipeg, Forbort skated in 56 games and recorded 12 points.

#2 Trevor Lewis

Trevor Lewis was drafted 17th overall in 2006 by the Los Angeles Kings and played parts of 12 years with the Kings. With the Kings, Lewis skated in 674 games and recorded 163 points, and won two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014 with the Kings.

After 12 years with Los Angeles, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets after having a professional tryout. With the Jets, Lewis skated in 56 games and recorded 10 points.

#3 Nick Shore

Nick Shore was drafted 82nd overall in 2011 by the Los Angeles Kings and made his NHL debut during the 2014-15 season and played parts of four years in LA. Shore skated in 221 games and recorded 49 points.

After bouncing around a couple of teams, Shore was claimed off waivers by the Winnipeg Jets in December 2019. He skated in 42 games and recorded three points and has now been playing in Europe.

Poll : Did you know these players played for both teams? Yes No 0 votes