WHL latest to join QMJHL in making neck guards mandatory following Adam Johnson's demise

Following the incident on the ice that resulted in the death of Adam Johnson, the Western Hockey League (WHL) has decided to join forces with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) to enforce mandatory usage of neck guards for players.

This significant step highlights the leagues' unwavering dedication to ensuring player safety and averting any recurrence of tragedies in the future.

Adam Johnson, who played in the Elite Ice Hockey League for the Nottingham Panthers at the time of his accident, left a lasting mark on the sport. It sparked a renewed focus on player safety and led to significant changes in equipment regulations.

Marking a shift towards ensuring player safety, major junior hockey leagues have mandated neck guards. The OHL and QMJHL were the first to make this move, with the WHL following suit.

Protecting the neck area from potential injuries, the neck guards have now become an indispensable part of a player's gear in the leagues.

Johnson's untimely death has reignited discussions about player safety in hockey and specifically, the use of neck guards in the NHL. The move also sends a strong message to other leagues and organizations about protective equipment and how important it is to ensure safety.

Adam Johnson's absence is deeply felt in the hockey community, yet it's remarkable how his legacy has prompted revisions in safety regulations.

What happened to Adam Johnson?

The hockey world is grieving the loss of Adam Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Penguins player.

Johnson, who hailed from Minnesota and was only 29 years old, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the UK when a distressing on-ice accident occurred during a match against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

In the second period of the game, Steelers's Matt Petgrave accidentally hit Johnson in the neck after a prior on-ice accident caused him to lose balance.

Spectators were stunned as Johnson's jersey was soaked in his blood. Although injured, he managed to skate off before collapsing.

In the 35th minute, the game came to a halt as Johnson required urgent medical aid. To shield him from onlookers, his teammates made a barricade on the rink, and partitions were arranged for discretion.

The incident was triggered by an accidental kick from Petgrave's elevated leg that struck Johnson’s throat. Regardless of how quick the emergency treatment was, his life couldn’t be saved.