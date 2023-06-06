Who are the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals commentators, studio analysts & more?

The Stanley Cup Finals are a pinnacle of excitement and drama in the world of hockey. And behind every thrilling moment are the voices of the play-by-play and color commentators. In 2023, both Canadian and American television networks brought together an exceptional lineup of commentators.

They'll provide unparalleled insight and passion during this crucial stage of the Stanley Cup journey. Let's delve into the play-by-play and color commentators who will be guiding us through the intense action of this year's playoffs. And also other staff persons.

Canadian Television Commentators for Stanley Cup 2023

Play-by-play - Chris Cuthbert

A revered name in hockey broadcasting, Chris Cuthbert's play-by-play commentary brings a unique blend of expertise and enthusiasm to every game. Known for his eloquent delivery and ability to capture the intensity of the moment, Cuthbert's voice resonates with fans across the nation.

Color commentator - Craig Simpson

As a former NHL player, Craig Simpson brings valuable on-ice perspective and deep understanding to his color commentary role. His keen analysis, strategic insights, and ability to break down the intricacies of the game enhance viewers' understanding and appreciation for the action on the ice.

Ice level reporter - Kyle Bukauskas

Studio host - Ron MacLean and David Amber

Studio analysts - Kelly Hrudey, Elliotte Friedman, Kevin Bieksa, and Jennifer Botterill

American Television Commentators for Stanley Cup 2023

Play-by-play - Kenny Albert

Kenny Albert, a seasoned play-by-play commentator, is well-versed in the art of painting a vivid picture for viewers. With his smooth delivery and impeccable timing, Albert captures the essence of each play, keeping fans at the edge of their seats throughout the game.

Color commentator - Eddie Olczyk

Eddie Olczyk, a former NHL player and coach, lends his wealth of experience to color commentary. His deep knowledge of the game, coupled with his engaging storytelling, provides fans with valuable insights and analysis. Olczyk's enthusiasm and love for the sport shine through in his commentary, making him a fan-favorite.

Ice level reporter - Keith Jones

Rinkside reporter - Darren Pang and Jackie Redmond

Rules analyst - Don Koharski

Studio host - Liam McHugh

Studio analysts - Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, Wayne Gretzky, and Henrik Lundqvist"

As the Stanley Cup playoffs unfold, the skillful play-by-play and color commentators will transport fans into the heart of the action.

Chris Cuthbert, Craig Simpson, Kenny Albert, and Eddie Olczyk are the voices that will guide us through the triumphs, heartbreaks, and unforgettable moments of the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes