Who are the 2024 NHL All-Star celebrity captains? Exploring exciting line-up of entertainment superstars set to grace marquee event

The NHL unveiled a star-studded lineup of entertainment icons set to serve as celebrity captains at the 2024 All-Star game.

Team Hughes, dressed in red jerseys, will be graced by Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé. Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes and New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes will be part of this lineup, with Elias Pettersson serving as their assistant captain.

In striking blue jerseys, Team Matthews will be energized by the global sensation Justin Bieber, who will serve as their celebrity captain. He will support Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews as team captain alongside co-captain Morgan Rielly.

Team MacKinnon, sporting the yellow jerseys, will feature Canadian multiplatinum singer, songwriter and dancer Tate McRae. The team is led by Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Sidney Crosby.

Lastly, Team McDavid, in the white jerseys, will have comedian Will Arnett as their celebrity captain. The team is led by Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

With such a diverse group of celebrity captains, the 2024 NHL All-Star game will have sports and entertainment.

Nathan MacKinnon's take on playing alongside Sidney Crosby at the NHL All-Star game

MacKinnon’s team selected Sidney Crosby from the Pittsburgh Penguins as their No. 3 pick during the NHL All-Star player draft. It's worth noting that Crosby is the only representative from the Penguins in this All-Star game.

Nathan MacKinnon expressed his excitement about having the opportunity to play alongside Crosby in the All-Star game:

“My lifelong dreams have come true now. It’ll be cool to play with him in an All-Star Game. We got some good leadership on the team now, and hopefully we can win it.”

The NHL All-Star game is set to begin this Saturday with Team MacKinnon going up against Team McDavid.

Following that game, there will be a matchup between Team Matthews and Team Hughes. The victorious teams from both games will then advance to the final, where they'll compete for a prize of $1 million.