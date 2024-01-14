Who are the 2024 NHL All-Star Game coaches? Looking at the head coaches leading festivities at Toronto

As we are just two weeks away from the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, the NHL has revealed its chosen head coaches for this momentous event. The league announced that Jim Montgomery, Rick Bowness, Peter Laviolette, and Rick Tocchet will lead Atlantic, Central. Metropolitan. and Pacific Divisions during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend from Feb. 1-3, respectively.

The selection of coaches for the All-Star game is made by evaluating a head coach with the highest points percentage in each of the four divisions. It’s done according to the midway mark of the regular season on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Montgomery was given a coaching position from the Atlantic Division as he led the Boston Bruins with a .702 points percentage (25-8-9). In the Central Division, Bowness will make his All-Star head coaching debut with the Winnipeg Jets and a .714 points percentage (28-10-4).

Laviolette, serving as head coach of the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division with a .659 points percentage (27‑13‑2), is set for his fourth All-Star Weekend, and he now leads as an active NHL coach.

In the meantime, Rick Tocchet’s Vancouver Canucks, with a .709 points percentage (29-11-3), earned him the job of coaching from the Pacific Division.

More details on the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set to unfold at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, home to the Maple Leafs, on February 2 and 3. Canadian fans can catch the action on CBC and Sportsnet in English, while French-speaking viewers can tune in to TVA Sports.

For those preferring a digital experience, streaming options are available on Sportsnet. In the United States, ABC will broadcast the All-Star Game, while ESPN covers the Skills Competition, with online streaming on ESPN+.

The event reintroduces the “fantasy draft” format, coupled with the popular three-on-three gameplay. Roster formation follows a two-stage process, with the league initially selecting 32 players, followed by fan voting for the remaining 12. On February 1, four players will be designated captains, setting the stage for an exciting draft.

Toronto’s role as the host city holds particular significance, marking the ninth occurrence of an All-Star Game. The last Canadian city to host was in 2012. Scotiabank Arena, hosting for the second time, is poised for a significant hockey event.

Those eager to witness the live action can secure All-Star Game tickets on ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $44 to $74 for February 1, $154 to $588+ for February 2, and $181 to $882+ for February 3.