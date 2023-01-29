Alex Ovechkin is a Russian-born ice hockey player for the Washington Capitals. He is the captain and left winger for the team and is considered to be one of the greatest scorers of all time.

He has 812 goals to his name and is No.2, behind Wayne Gretzky in the Most Goals scoring category. In 2021, he signed a five-year $47.5 million extension with the Washington Capitals.

Anastasia Shubskaya and Alex Ovechkin met for the first time during the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The couple met again in 2014 on social media and this time, they became close friends and eventually got married.

Ovechkin married Shubskaya in 2016 in Moscow, Russia. President Putin sent a wedding gift to the couple and a telegram which was read at the reception.

Anastasia Shubskaya's Early Life

Anastasia Shubskaya, also known as Nastya, was born in Switzerland on November 16, 1993 to parents Kirilli Shubsky and Vera Glagoleva.

She graduated from the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography and was named in the Top-Ten Most Eligible Bachelorettes in Russia by Elle Magazine in 2014.

She developed her love for acting under the influence of her mother, Vera Glagoleva, who was an actress and director. Glagoleva was well known for her roles in Russian films At The End of the World and Poor Sasha.

She is 29 years old and works as a model, actress and film producer.

The couple welcomed their first son, Sergei Alexandrovich Ovechkin, in August 2018, named after Ovechkin's late brother and had their second son, Ilya Aleksandrovich Ovechkinin, in May 2020.

Alex Ovechkin's Accomplishments as a Washington Capital

Ovechkin was drafted first overall by the Capitals in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. In his first season with the Capitals, he won the Calder Memorial Trophy for scoring the most goals (52) as a rookie.

He is the second highest goal scorer in the league (812), most game-opening goals (138), most game-tying goals (141), most overtime goals (25), most power-play goals (294), most goals by a left wing (811), most away goals (411), most 30-goal seasons (17) and is tied for most 50-goal seasons (9) with Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky.

Alex Ovechkin has won the Hart Trophy for Most Valuable Player three times, the Conn Smythe Trophy for Stanley Cup playoffs MVP once and the Art Ross Trophy for top point scorer in 2007-08 and is a 13 time NHL All-Star.

