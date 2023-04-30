Who is Andrew Cogliano's wife? Meet the actress and dancer Allie Bertman

Andrew Cogliano is a professional ice hockey player known for his impressive record of consecutive games played in the NHL. He is married to his wife, Allie Bertram. Bertram, a Calgary native, is a renowned actress and dancer, known for her appearances in popular television shows and movies.

Bertram's acting career took off in 2008 when she participated in So You Think You Can Dance Canada. Since then, she has starred in many movies and television shows, including Sucker Punch, Mr. D, and Mako: Island of Secrets. Bertram has also made appearances in popular television series like Supernatural and Smallville.

Bertram's talent and beauty caught the attention of Andrew Cogliano, and the two began dating in 2010. They later tied the knot in 2017, and their relationship has continued to flourish ever since. The couple has two daughters, Lottie Filomena and Olive Bea, who are the center of their lives. They also have a dog named Charlie, who is treated like a family member.

Bertram's acting career and Cogliano's hockey career may keep them busy, but they always make time for each other and their family.

A look at Andrew Cogliano's NHL career

Andrew Cogliano began his professional hockey career with the Edmonton Oilers in 2005 and quickly established himself as a valuable player. He made an impressive debut by recording assists in his first two games and scoring his first goal against Dominik Hasek in 2007. Cogliano's remarkable performance earned him the honor of becoming the first NHL player to score an overtime goal in three-consecutive games in March 2008. He was also named co-rookie of the year, along with Sam Gagner.

Andrew Cogliano was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in 2011, where he continued to excel, and even recorded his first NHL hat-trick in 2012. In his second season with the Ducks, he was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, an award given to players who show perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.

Cogliano made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Ducks in the 2013-14 season and scored his first playoff goal in Game 2 of Anaheim's first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

In January 2019, Andrew Cogliano was traded to the Dallas Stars, where he remained a reliable player and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020. He then joined the Colorado Avalanche for the 2021-22 season and became the 18th player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after playing 1,000 games. In 2022, Cogliano played a vital role in helping the Avalanche win their first NHL championship since 2001.

