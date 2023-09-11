Who is Andrew Ladd married to? All you need to know about his wife Brandy Johnson

Andrew Ladd, a former professional ice hockey winger with an illustrious NHL career, has not only left a lasting impact on the ice but has also built a meaningful life off the rink. He is married to Brandy Johnson, a remarkable individual who has made significant contributions to her community.

Together, the couple has one girl and two boys. Their daughter is older than their two sons and their two sons are likely of the same age. Their real age has not been publicly shared by the couple.

Brandy's journey is as impressive as diverse. She received her Doctorate of Optometry from The New England College of Optometry and became a skilled optometrist. Her dedication to her profession reflects her desire to make a positive impact on people's lives, whether through her work or her daily interactions.

During Andrew's tenure with the Winnipeg Jets, Brandy took on an active role as a Board Member for the Winnipeg Jets True North Foundation (WPJTNF). For five years, she was a crucial liaison between the wives and girlfriends of the team and the Foundation.

Her involvement with the WPJTNF allowed her to deeply connect with the community and engage in meaningful initiatives.

On the Ladd Foundation website, Brandy is quoted saying,

"I always wanted to be in a position to help people, whether that was through my profession or my daily life."

Brandy's commitment to community engagement extended beyond Winnipeg. She actively participated in various activities alongside the team's wives and girlfriends in cities like Chicago, Atlanta, and Winnipeg.

One of her notable contributions was the publication and sale of a team cookbook, with proceeds directed toward the WPJTNF. Additionally, she played a pivotal role in organizing numerous game-day fundraisers.

Andrew Ladd and his wife Brandy Johnson's unique perspective

Through their charitable endeavors, Andrew and Brandy aim to make a difference in the lives of others while instilling the values of service and compassion in their children. The Ladd Foundation, established by the couple, serves as a platform to extend their impact and reach a broader audience.

On their family foundation website, the Ladds also speak about the goal behind the foundation,

"We want our children to be good people first and foremost. We want them to understand that when you're in a position to help someone, you do it."

Andrew's impressive NHL career has seen him don the jerseys of prominent teams such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, New York Islanders, and Arizona Coyotes. He has also added two Stanley Cup victories to his career.