Who is Anna Dua? All we know about the dazzling former hockey star turned NHL Network reporter 

Anna Dua, a rising star in the world of sports reporting, is making waves as a versatile and dynamic presence on the NHL Network. Born with a passion for ice hockey, Dua's journey from a player to a certified hockey coach, and now a prominent figure in NHL media, showcases her multifaceted talents.

A proud dual-citizen of the United States and Canada, Dua honed her skills at Ryerson University in Toronto, earning a B.A. in Sports Media with a minor in Sociology in 2021. Her journey with the NHL began in March 2022, following an impressive stint covering the league with NBC Sports from 2019 to 2022.

At just 23 years old, Dua made her NHL Network debut in June 2022, quickly establishing herself as a go-to reporter for major NHL events. Her coverage includes marquee events like the Winter Classic and Stadium Series, alongside routine reporting on the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Anna Dua's on-air experience is as diverse as her skill set, spanning studio hosting, rinkside reporting, in-arena hosting, radio, and podcasting. Beyond her engaging on-air presence, she has showcased her writing prowess with articles and columns featured on NHL.com.

With a background in ice hockey, coupled with her certification as a hockey coach, Dua brings a unique perspective to her reporting.

Anna Dua's stints with NBC Sports and Toronto Maple Leafs

Serving as an NHL contributor for NBC Sports, she played a pivotal role in covering NHL games and providing live player updates for NBC Sports Edge and the network's social platforms. Her expertise extended to a weekly column focused on goaltenders in the NHL.

Prior to her role with NBC Sports, Anna Dua contributed as a video analyst, further highlighting her versatility in digital sports media. She was also a part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' game operations team, where she engaged with fans and played a key role in enhancing the in-game experience.

Notably, from September 2018 to September 2020, Dua served as an ice hockey coach in the Washington Capitals Academy system, coaching various levels from Learn to Play to AAA high-intensity camps. Her experience as a USA Hockey certified coach underscores her dedication to developing the next generation of hockey talent.