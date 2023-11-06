Who is Anna Kane? All we know about Evander Kane's controversial ex-wife

Anna Kane, the former wife of renowned ice hockey player Evander Kane, has found herself in the spotlight of a tumultuous and widely publicized divorce. The couple's ongoing conflict has garnered significant attention in the world of hockey and beyond, as they engage in a public feud both on social media and in the news.

Anna Kane, who goes by the Instagram handle anna_kane_, has amassed a following of 19.6K on the platform, where she keeps her followers updated on her ongoing conflict with her ex-husband, Evander Kane.

While the public feud between Anna Kane and Evander Kane continues to captivate the attention of hockey fans and the media, the details about Anna Kane's background and personal life remain relatively scarce.

Anna Kane's controversial gambling accusations on Evander Kane

The controversy surrounding Evander Kane, a left winger for the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League (NHL), began in August of 2021 when Anna Kane made a serious accusation. She accused her former spouse of gambling on NHL games, alleging that he was 'throwing games to win money'.

Anna Kane's concerns extended to the NHL itself, as she questioned how the league could permit a compulsive gambling addict to continue participating in the sport.

Her accusations raised serious ethical and legal questions about the integrity of professional sports and the potential consequences of such actions on the game.

Anna Kane and the alleged story of her financial struggles

In addition to the gambling allegations, Anna Kane shared a deeply personal story of her financial struggles while Evander indulged in lavish partying in Europe. She claimed to have faced difficulties affording baby formula and even resorted to selling her wedding ring in a bid to make ends meet.

These revelations painted a stark picture of the challenges she experienced in her life during this tumultuous period.

In response to the allegations made by his ex-wife, Evander Kane took to Twitter to vehemently deny the accusations. He asserted:

“I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game."

Kane categorically denied ever being involved in the act of throwing a hockey game. He stressed his commitment to the sport and his dedication to performing at the highest level, highlighting that he had completed the best season of his career and had consistently delivered strong performances.

Kane also expressed his love for the game of hockey and his willingness to cooperate fully with the league's investigation to clear his name.