Who is Anze Kopitar’s wife, Ines? Personal life of LA Kings veteran explored

Anze Kopitar, the Los Angeles Kings captain, began his hockey career as a minor leaguer in the Slovenian leagues. The Kings center's NHL journey started when he was chosen in the 2005 NHL entry draft with the 11th overall pick.

The Kings captain is famous for his inspiring gameplay on the ice. Off the ice, he is a family man. Kopitar met his significant other, Ines Dominc, in Maribor in 2005 when he was competing in an under-18 world championship. Since then, Ines has been his eternal support system.

The young couple got hitched in July 2013. The Kings' center exchanged wedding vows with his beautiful bride Ines in Ljubljana, Slovenia’s Otocec castle, in the presence of their loved ones, including Kopitar’s teammates.

The bride and groom stole hearts in their dashing wedding outfits. Kopitar wore a smart black two-piece suit with an elegant bow tie, while Ines Dominc Kopitar looked her best in a gorgeous white wedding gown. The event, however, did not go as planned due to a downpour.

Ines Kopitar and NHL hockey star Anze Kopitar share two children, a son and a girl. Ines brought their first child, a daughter named Nea Kopitar, into the world on March 14, 2015. Anze Kopitar shared an adorable picture of the infant on Instagram and Twitter.

Ines gave birth to their second child, a son named Jakob Kopitar, on October 5, 2016. The pair also have a dog named Gustl.

Anze Kopitar’s personal life

Los Angeles Kings captain Ane Kopitar was born in Jesenice, Slovenia, a part of Yugoslavia. His parents are Matja and Mateja Kopitar.

While playing hockey for HK Acroni Jesenice, Matja, a Yugoslav and Slovenian national team member, enjoyed a fruitful career with three league championships on the ice. He served as the team's coach for the 2006–07 season. From 2010 to 2015, he served as the Slovenian national team's manager. Mateja, meanwhile, helped the family support themselves by working at their restaurant in the village of Hruica, around five kilometers from Jesenice.

Poll : 0 votes