Who is Artemi Panarin’s girlfriend? Exploring the personal life of New York Rangers star

Artemi Panarin, the 32-year-old New York Rangers hockey winger, is among the most discussed players. Panarin’s impressive records with the Rangers and his past teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets has made fans curious about his personal life. With that said, let’s learn everything about Artemi Panarin’s girlfriend.

The hockey star of the Rangers is currently dating Latvian fashion model Alisa Znarok. The gorgeous soon-to-be future wife of Artemi Panarin was born on April 14, 1993, in Latvia to famous former Russian hockey professional Oleg Znarok, a longtime coach of KHL and international hockey.

Panarin’s significant other, Alisa Znarok, has become well-known in the modeling industry due to her agreements with renowned agencies like Profile Model Management and MC2 Model Management. It's interesting to note that Alisa was still in school when she got a call asking her to join a modeling agency.

Despite having a successful career as a model, Alisa Znarok has a passion for interior design. She would have pursued it if she hadn't decided to work in the modeling world. Alisa has displayed adaptability and aptitude in several modeling genres in the lingerie and fashion magazine sectors. Besides focusing on her professional life, Znarok loves spending time with her traveling companion and pet, Riziy.

The couple got engaged in 2019, reaching their first-ever stepping stone in life together. Artemi Panarin and Alisa Znarok decided to flaunt their engagement rings individually on their social media profiles.

Artemi Panarin’s personal life and early career

Hockey star Artemi Panarin was raised in Korkino. From an early age, he showed a natural knack for ice skating and a deep interest in the sport. When Panarin was just five years old, his maternal grandpa, a former amateur hockey player, encouraged him to take up the sport.

Panarin underwent intensive training from his grandfather and frequently visited Tyumen for hockey competitions. Panarin joined the Traktor Ice Hockey School in Chelyabinsk to develop his abilities even more.

The rigorous training at the ice hockey academy significantly shaped Panarin's career as a professional hockey player. His transformation into a well-known athlete from a young boy with a passion for ice skating is a testament to his dedication and tenacity.

After completing his KHL career, the Russian hockey star ultimately got engaged in his National Hockey League (NHL) career with the Chicago Blackhawks. He later moved on to play for the New York Rangers in 2019.

