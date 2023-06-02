Who is Auston Matthews’ girlfriend, Emily Ruttledge? A glimpse into personal life of Toronto Maple Leafs star

Renowned hockey centre of Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews, has been dating Emily Ruttledge for a while. The Maple Leafs alternate captain and his girlfriend prefer to maintain a private life, so there's not much to be found about their relationship on their social media handles.

Like Matthews, Rutledge is a native of Arizona. After being longtime friends, they developed a romantic relationship in 2018 in California. Matthews spends much time away from home due to his obligations as a professional NHL player.

Emily has a degree from Pepperdine University, graduating in 2023. She also works there as a research assistant. Her primary areas of study at the prestigious Graziadio School of Business include organizational theory, entrepreneurship and women in leadership.

Emily Ruttledge joined a number of professional associations while pursuing her education with Waves Academics, including the APA, CAMFT and CALPCC. Matthews’ better half earned her certification as a QPR Gatekeeper in April 2021 with a focus on preventing self-harm.

She also studied at The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in 2019 and did a course at Harvard Business School Online in 2021 apart from attending Pinnacle High School.

Emily Rottledge did her undergraduate studies at Arizona State University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Human Development and Family Studies in 2020. Notably, she was a respected member of the women's fraternity Pi Beta Phi and received the Mouer Award.

She worked as a Business Analyst for Infosys as a student, demonstrating her commitment to academic and business pursuits. Beyond her outstanding academic and professional achievements, Emily volunteered at Phoenix Children's Hospital from 2014 to 2020 in an effort to raise cancer awareness.

Auston Matthews’ professional hockey career

The Toronto Maple Leafs selected hockey star Auston Matthews with the first overall pick in the 2016 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft. Matthews accomplished a tremendous feat by becoming the first American since Patrick Kane in 2007 to be taken with the first pick.

Before the draft, Auston Matthews had established himself as the favorite to be first, frequently rating at the top of prospect charts and drawing glowing reviews from respected scouting reports.

