Who are Auston Matthews' sisters? Meet the Maple Leafs star's siblings Alexandria and Breyana

Auston Matthews, the dynamic center of the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently made headlines with an impressive display, scoring two hat tricks early in the 2023-24 NHL season. Beyond his on-ice success, Matthews has two talented sisters, Alexandria and Breyana.

Growing up in Scottsdale, Arizona, the overall first pick of the 2016 NHL draft, shared his childhood home with his two athletic sisters. Born to Brian and Emma Matthews, he is the middle child, with an elder sister named Alexandria and a younger sister named Breyana. Emma Matthews, with Mexican heritage, infused the household with a touch of Spanish culture.

Alexandria Matthews, the eldest of the siblings, briefly explored the entertainment sector, opening a YouTube channel and developing a TikTok following. She described her trip to Zurich, Switzerland, where Auston played for the Swiss Elite League's Zurich Lions, in a YouTube video. Although she no longer plays golf, Alexandria remains active on social media, sharing her travels and interests, including video games.

The younger Matthews sister, Bryana, is an aspiring golf player and a kinesiology student at Arizona State University. She has over 6000 Instagram followers and has been photographed with Justin Bieber alongside her parents.

Despite lacking a hockey background, the Matthews family steadfastly supported Auston's dreams of becoming a hockey star. The chief technology officer of a manufacturing company in New Jersey and a former baseball player, Brian Matthews, was helpful in encouraging his son's love of sports.

On Instagram, Auston Matthews regularly posts pictures from his travels with his parents and sisters, giving fans a glimpse into his hockey and family life.

A look at Auston Matthews's recent achievements

In the 2022-23 NHL season, Auston Matthews faced a slower scoring pace initially but made history on January 3, 2023, becoming the fastest Leafs player to reach 500 career points. Dealing with injuries, including a knee injury, he returned with improved performance, setting records like 15 shots on goal in a game.

The Maple Leafs secured a playoff spot, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. However, their playoff journey ended after a faceoff against the Florida Panthers. In the 2023-24 season, Matthews signed a four-year extension, and with back-to-back hat tricks, he made a remarkable start as the Maple Leafs triumphed in their opening games against the Canadiens and the Wild.