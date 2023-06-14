Who was Bark-Andre Furry? Know all about Vegas Golden Knights' beloved dog mascot that passed away before Stanley Cup triumph

The tale of Bark-Andre Furry began when Darrell Williams rescued him as a young pup and named him Fenway due to his love for the Boston Red Sox.

However, when the Golden Knights chose Marc-Andre Fleury in the expansion draft, Williams decided to change his dog's name to show support for the team. Thus, Fenway became Bark-Andre Furry, a fitting hockey-inspired name.

Bark and Williams started attending Vegas practices regularly, and Bark would often express his opinions by barking at players through the glass at the City National Arena.

One day, Golden Knights reporter Aly Lozoff shared a photo of Bark at a practice on Instagram, and the dog's popularity skyrocketed, gaining attention from fans and the media.

During Bark-Andre Furry's time as the unofficial team dog of the Vegas Golden Knights, a heartwarming moment occurred when he had the chance to meet his namesake, Marc-Andre Fleury. The adored goaltender took the time to interact with Bark, showering him with pets and showing his affection for the furry fan.

Fleury went above and beyond by not only meeting Bark in person but also signing an autograph for the pup, further cementing their special connection.

Bark-Andre Furry: Remembering the unofficial dog of the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights captivated fans with their remarkable run to the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season in 2018.

Alongside the team's success, a lovable furry fan named Bark-Andre Furry emerged, stealing the hearts of locals and becoming an endearing mascot for the franchise. Sadly, on Friday, Bark, a 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, passed away, leaving a void in the hearts of the Golden Knights' community before they celebrated the team's Stanley Cup win.

Bark-Andre Furry's story began with his name, a tribute to the former Vegas Golden Knights goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. Inspired by the goaltender's remarkable performance and the team's achievements, Bark quickly became a cherished member of the fan base.

His online presence, particularly on Twitter and Instagram, grew exponentially, amassing over 15,000 followers on Twitter and more than 26,000 on Instagram.

Attending Knights games and practices, Bark became a permanent fixture, spreading joy and enthusiasm among both players and fans.

His spirited presence at the events, coupled with his undeniable charm, made him an integral part of the Golden Knights' experience. In 2018, Bark met his namesake, Marc-Andre Fleury, solidifying his connection with the team and adding to his endearing legacy.

Poll : 0 votes