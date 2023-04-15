Who is Barry Trotz? Meet the new General Manager of the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have announced that Barry Trotz, a former player, coach, and executive in the NHL, will become their second general manager in July 2023.

Trotz, who is often referred to as "Trotzy" by fans and players, is known for his defensive-minded coaching style and is currently ranked third all-time in NHL coaching wins behind Scotty Bowman and Joel Quenneville.

He will be taking over as general manager for David Poile, who is retiring from his position as Nashville's president of hockey operations and general manager, effective June 30. Poile, who has been the longest-serving general manager in NHL history, came to the Predators when they were an expansion franchise ahead of their initial season in 1998-99.

Perhaps the crowning moment of his tenure came when he was named General Manager of the Year in 2017 when Nashville reached its first Stanley Cup Final. Trotz will serve as an advisor to Poile and his management team for the next four months.

He worked directly with Poile during his time as the Predators' head coach and helped guide the team to an overall record of 557 wins, 479 losses, 60 ties, and 100 overtime losses during his tenure. Nashville also went to the playoffs seven times under Trotz's leadership.

Barry Trotz's Journey in Hockey from the WHL to AHL and Beyond

Barry Trotz is a well-known name in the hockey world, but his journey to becoming a successful coach was not an easy one.

Trotz started his hockey career as a defenseman for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats from 1979 to 1982, where he played in 191 games, scoring 15 goals, adding 60 assists, and accumulating 324 penalty minutes. In 1980, he helped lead the Regina Pats to a WHL Championship, which was a significant achievement in his career.

Despite his success, Barry Trotz realized that his playing abilities were not good enough for an NHL career. He started having doubts about his future, wondering what his next steps would be. His fortunes changed when he attended training camp for the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears in 1982.

Jack Button, the director of player recruitment at the Bears' NHL parent club, the Washington Capitals, invited Trotz because he believed that Trotz "might be a good minor league leader or a coach someday."

This was a turning point for Barry Trotz, who started his coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of Manitoba in 1984. The following season, he became the general manager and head coach for the Dauphin Kings, where he led the team to success, winning the Manitoba Junior Hockey League title as well as the Anavet Cup.

In 1987, Trotz returned to the University of Manitoba as head coach, while also serving as a part-time scout for the Washington Capitals

