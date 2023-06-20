Who has the biggest NHL contract? Shedding light on the league's top earner

When it comes to league popularity, the NHL is among one of the most popular sports leagues around the world.

As one of the most popular leagues, the players make millions of dollars each season as a result of lucrative contracts, and the National Hockey League is no exception when it comes to loading their players with huge chunks of money.

Currently, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has the biggest contract in the entire NHL. In September 2022, the Avalanche landed MacKinnon on a huge eight-year contract extension worth $100.8 million with an annual salary of $12.6 million.

His new contract will kick in the 2023-24 season, with a base salary of $775,000 and a signing bonus of $15,725,000, bringing his salary cap hit to $12.6 million.

His contract will run until the 2030-2031 season when he'll become an unrestricted free agent. With this deal, Nathan MacKinnon became the highest-paid NHL player, surpassing Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and the rest of the league.

Throughout his career in the National Hockey League, Nathan MacKinnon has signed three contracts worth $156,225,000, and as per CapFriendly, his career earnings are estimated to be around $46,875,000.

How has Nathan MacKinnon fared in the NHL?

Born in Springhill, Nova, MacKinnon grew up playing minor hockey in the system of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. He spent two seasons with the Cole Harbour Wings in the Bantam AAA and the other two with the Shattuck-Saint Mary's.

In 2011, MacKinnon began his junior hockey career with the Halifax Mosseheads of the QMJHL where he played for two seasons. With his time in the QMJHL, Nathan MacKinnon established himself as the top prospect in the upcoming draft.

2013 NHL Draft

In the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the Colorado Avalanche selected MacKinnon as their first overall pick. He made his National Hockey League debut during the Avalanche's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on October 2, 2013.

In his rookie season, MacKinnon impressed everyone with his offensive prowess and was honored with the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Since being drafted, Nathan MacKinnon has become a backbone for the Colorado Avalanche and played a crucial role in helping his team win their first Stanley Cup championship in 21 years in 2022.

Nathan MacKinnon, throughout his entire career, has donned the jersey of the Avs. He's currently into his 10th season in the league and during that span, MacKinnon has played 709 games and has accumulated 759 points (284 goals and 475 assists).

Poll : 0 votes