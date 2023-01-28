Who is Bo Horvat's wife? Meet Holly Donaldson

Bo Horvat is a 27-year-old Canadian ice hockey player, with over 9 years of experience playing in the NHL. He is currently the captain of the Vancouver Cancucks and plays in a center role.

His impressive speed, skill and goalscoring abilities have established Horvat as one of the most well-known NHL players. One thing that remains constant in the world of sports is the curiosity of the fans, who are always in the search to find out about the personal lives of their favorite players.

The same follows with the Cancuks' star center. Bo Horvat is married to a beautiful woman named Holly Donaldson. Prior to their marriage in July 2019, the 27-year-old and Holly were in a relationship since Horvat's junior hockey career and while the former was attending the University of Western Ontario.

Holly Donaldson rose to fame as being the wife of the Vancouver Canucks captain. Apart from that, she is known to be a professional equestrian and curler. After dating for so many years, the couple finally decided to tie the knot on July 19, 2019 in Ontario. Their wedding was attended by Horvat's teammates and his former OHL colleagues.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first baby, a son, and named him Gunnar, and two years later welcomed their second child, a girl, whom they named Tulsa. Holly and Horvat have now been married for over three years and are happily enjoying and raising their beautiful children.

And despite being a caring mother, Holly has always been a great supporter, always standing by her spouse during good and bad times both on and off the ice.

Bo Horvat's NHL 2022-23 season so far

As of this writing, the Vancouver Canucks (20-26-3) are in the bottom third of the Western Conference's Pacific Division. Bo Horvat has been crucial to the Cancus' victory this season, leading the team in goal scoring with 31.

He has been into the best of performances of his career and is also included in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game from the Pacific Division. Since his NHL career, Horvat has been with a single franchise. He is yet to win silverware in his career and recently it was rumored that Horvart may soon part ways with the Vancouver Canucks. The 27-year-old still has time to search for his next destination before the trade deadline. It also remains interesting to see which team he chooses that might end his silverware drought.

