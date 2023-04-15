Who is Brad Larsen's wife? Meet the former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach's spouse Hannah

Brad Larsen, the former head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, is not just a successful ice hockey coach and former professional player, but he also enjoys a happy family life with his wife, Hannah Larsen, and their two children. While not much is known about Hannah Larsen, it is evident that she is a private person who prefers to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible.

Hannah does not have an active social media presence, and the couple has not revealed much about their personal life.

The couple shares two children, Ty Gregory Larsen and Faith Larsen. Faith, the elder of the two, has a name derived from the Latin word fidere, meaning "to trust." Ty, on the other hand, is a gender-neutral name of American origin that means "from the land of Eoghan." His middle name, Gregory, comes from the Latin word "Gregorious," meaning "watchful."

Brad Larsen has been open about his faith in God and revealed that he started believing in God's existence after the birth of his daughter, Faith. In addition, the Larsen family has faced some challenges in the past. In 2019, Brad Larsen's son Ty suffered a broken jaw after getting kicked in the head by a horse on their family farm. Ty had successful surgery to fix his jaw at Nationwide Children's Hospital and was released the next day.

Despite these challenges, the Larsen family seems to enjoy a comfortable and happy life together.

A look at Brad Larsen's NHL career

Brad Larsen's NHL career was one filled with ups and downs, marked by persistent injuries, rejections, and comebacks. Born in Nakusp, British Columbia, Larsen grew up in Vernon, British Columbia, and played junior ice hockey for the Swift Current Broncos, where he caught the attention of NHL scouts.

In 1995, the Ottawa Senators drafted him in the third round, 53rd overall, but his rights were traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 1996. Larsen spent his first four professional years almost entirely with Colorado's AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, before securing a full-time role with the Avalanche in 2001–02.

However, Larsen's ascent was cut short by persistent back and groin injuries in 2002–03, which prevented him from establishing himself in the NHL. He returned in 2003–04 but split his time between Hershey and Colorado before being claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Thrashers on February 25, 2004.

Upon the resumption of the NHL in the 2005–06 season, Larsen found his footing as a checking line forward with the Thrashers, posting a career-high seven goals for 15 points. On September 26, 2008, Larsen was traded by Atlanta to the Anaheim Ducks for Mathieu Schneider, along with Ken Klee and Chad Painchaud.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired Brad Larsen after two seasons as its coach. The announcement was made on Saturday.

