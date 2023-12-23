Who is Brendan Gallagher's fiancée? Diving deeper into Montreal Canadiens star's personal life 

Brendan Gallagher, a right winger for the Montreal Canadiens, is one of the most cherished players of ice hockey. However, not many know what he does off the rink.

Gallagher has been in a relationship with Emma Fortin, with whom he got engaged last summer. Fortin hails from Sainte-Julie, an off-island suburb of Montreal.

Fortin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Science degree and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Management and Strategy. She is working in HEC Montréal as a Research Assistant.

She has been with Gallagher for two years. Not much is known about Fortin’s family background, as they lead a private life.

Fortin and Gallagher appeared for an interview on canadiens.com. When the staff asked Emma about their first date with Brendan, she said,

"To start, I'd say he was shy. Then, he let down his guard and we haven't skipped a beat ever since."

Also, she revealed about their activities,

"We do everything; whether it's going for walks, going out for breakfast or dinner… We're always together."

When it comes to competitiveness, Fortin said,

“When we're together, I'd say I'm more competitive. It's as if he can't reach my level of competitiveness, so he's more calm.”

On July 7th, 2023, Gallagher proposed to Fortin during their vacation in British Columbia.

Although Gallagher and Fortin have not made their wedding date public, it is widely anticipated that they will marry soon. This upcoming marriage will be a personal milestone for the captain of Montreal.

Brendan Gallagher’s performance this season so far

In the 33 games played so far, Brendan Gallagher has scored five goals and provided seven assists, resulting in 12 points. While these numbers may not reflect his highest-scoring seasons, they demonstrate his dedication and presence on the ice.

His statistics reveal a -14 plus/minus rating, which could indicate the team’s performance and Gallagher's play. Gallagher has been recognized for his determination and willingness to battle in the corners, as evidenced by his 26 penalty minutes this season that showcase his style of play.

Having taken 76 shots, Gallagher actively seeks to make an impact during games with a time on ice per game of 14:04 minutes.

Furthermore, Gallagher has contributed to the power play, scoring one power-play goal and providing three power-play assists. Although he has not recorded any short-handed goals or assists, he has clinched one game-winning goal that highlights his ability to score in crucial moments.