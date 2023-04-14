Who is Brian Burke? Meet the former president of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Brian Burke was a major figure in the NHL for several decades. He served as general manager of four different teams before taking on the role of president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins in February 2021.

However, after a disappointing season that saw the Penguins miss the playoffs for the first time in 16 years, Burke was dismissed along with general manager Ron Hextall and assistant general manager Chris Pryor.

Burke's tenure in Pittsburgh was a short yet tumultuous one. It was marked by a failure to advance past the first round of the playoffs in his previous two seasons as a general manager. It also included a disappointing trade deadline in 2021 that failed to address the team's needs.

Despite this, Burke had a long and successful career in the NHL prior to joining the Penguins. His influence on the league cannot be understated.

A look at Brian Burke's NHL journey as a player and coach

Born in Rhode Island in 1955, Brian Burke played hockey at Providence College before going on to attend Harvard Law School. However, after working as an attorney for a brief period of time, he decided to pursue a career in hockey. He began his front-office career with the Vancouver Canucks in 1987, serving as their director of hockey operations for two seasons before being promoted to general manager.

Brian Burke's tenure in Vancouver was marked by a number of high-profile trades, including the acquisition of goaltender Kirk McLean from the New Jersey Devils and the signing of free-agent forward Mark Messier.

However, his most controversial move came in 1996, when he traded fan-favorite Pavel Bure to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a package of players and draft picks. The trade was widely criticized at the time, but Burke defended it, saying that he was trying to build a more well-rounded team.

After leaving Vancouver in 1998, Burke went on to serve as general manager of the Anaheim Ducks, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames.

During his time in Anaheim, he built a Stanley Cup-winning team around players like Teemu Selanne, Chris Pronger, and Scott Niedermayer.

In Toronto, he was known for his aggressive approach to rebuilding the team, which included a number of high-profile trades and signings.

Throughout his career, Brian Burke was known for his brash personality and willingness to speak his mind. He was also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the NHL. He has spoken out in support of gay rights and women's hockey.

In 2019, he was named the president of hockey operations for the United States Hockey League, a junior league for players aged 16 to 20.

While Burke's tenure in Pittsburgh may have been short-lived, his impact on the NHL as a whole cannot be denied.

