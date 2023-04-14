Who was Brian Burke's son, Brendan? How did he die?

Brian Burke is trending because he was relieved of his duries as president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. While he may have been fired from this role, he still has many other important roles to fill, including being a father.

Being a parent comes with joy and heartbreak. Burke certainly endured heartbreak when he tragically lost one of his children in 2010.

In this piece, we will remember Burke's son, Brendan, and his contributions to the sport.

Brendan was Brian Burke's third child and was one of the few in the sport who came out of the closet. Brendan also advocated for tolerance and spoke out against homophobia.

His untimely death left a big hole in the sport. His bravery left many inspired, and his advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights is still remembered by many.

Brendan and Brian Burke's advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights

Burke came out to Pat Cannone, one of his colleagues, in November 2009 after being questioned about his romantic relationships.

He subsequently revealed his sexual orientation to the rest of the Miami University hockey team. At that time, he was the team's video coordinator and student manager. His family had already accepted his sexuality.

His coming out was widely appreciated by fans and the press. Brian Burke's acceptance was also praised by many organizations at the time. They wanted to break barriers for athletes who were in the LGBTQIA+ community.

How did Brendon Burke pass away?

Brian Burke's advocacy and support recieved wide praise

The 21-year-old, who had recently revealed his sexual orientation to the hockey community, passed away in a hospital from the injuries he sustained after being in a two-vehicle collision on hazardous, icy roads on February 5, 2010.

According to a story from the Palladium-Item in Richmond, Indiana, Mr. Burke's 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee slid sideways into an approaching vehicle driven by a 24-year-old male at 2:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 35, according to police.

Mark Reedy, an 18-year-old Michigan resident who was a passenger in Mr. Burke's car, also passed away.

A moment of silence was observed before the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators game on February 6, 2010. On the very same day, there was also a second moment of silence before Miami University's hockey match against Lake Superior State.

On February 21, 2010, the St. Louis Blues observed a minute of silence in honor of Brendan Burke before playing against the Chicago Blackhawks.

In April 2010, USA Hockey created the "Brendan Burke Internship" in recognition of his contributions to hockey. It is an annual internship awarded to a recent college graduate wishing to work in hockey operations.

Brian started advocating for LGBTQIA rights.

Brendan's name will always be remembered by members of the LGBTQIA+ community as an inspiration. His mission was to create a safe space for them. The NHL will never forget his contributions

