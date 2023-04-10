Who are Brock Faber's parents, Jay and Karri? What is their nationality?

Brock Faber is a rising star in ice hockey, and his family has played an important role in his success. Brock's parents, Jay and Karri Faber, have been a constant source of support and inspiration for their son. They are known for their athletic achievements as well.

Jay Faber was a former football player, while Karri Faber played soccer in her youth. Despite not being involved in hockey themselves, they have been instrumental in helping Brock pursue his passion for the sport. Jay even learned about hockey to better assist his son and served as an assistant coach for the Rock’s youth teams.

Brock is an American citizen who grew up in Maple Grove, Minnesota. He did not end up playing high school hockey in his home state. Instead, he played two full seasons with the US National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan.

Despite their busy lives, Jay and Karri have always made time to attend Brock's games and show their support. In an interview with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten, Brock spoke fondly of his parents and the role they have played in his life:

“It was pretty special. They love having me close. They love going to all the games. I’m pretty lucky to be able to stay close here.”

When Brock Faber was traded to his home state's NHL team, the Minnesota Wild, it was a dream come true for him and his family. The Fabers have always been avid fans of the team. They were overjoyed to have Brock playing for their favorite franchise. As Brock said of the trade:

"I had goosebumps all over my body. It was an unreal feeling."

Jay and Karri Faber are proud parents who have played an important role in their son's rise to hockey stardom.

A look at Brock Faber's NHL career

Brock Faber, the American defenseman, is set to begin his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the team. The 20-year-old had an impressive collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, where he served as the team captain during the 2022-23 season.

Faber was a standout performer for the Golden Gophers, earning multiple awards and helping them win two Big Ten Regular-Season Championships. He also represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Brock Faber was drafted 45th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and was later traded to the Wild in exchange for forward Kevin Fiala.

