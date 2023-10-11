Who is Bryan Rust's wife? All you need to know about Kelsey Rust

Bryan Rust is a professional hockey player who currently plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins as a winger. Notably, he's also the Pens organization's fourth longest-tenured player.

Rust is one of the most well-known NHL players, which piques fans' interest in learning more about the winger's personal life. The Pens winger is married to Kelsey.

Kelsey Rust was born on August 13, 1993, in Saint Marie, Ontario, Canada, to Tim and Cathy Burton. She has two brothers, Jarrett and Tinner Burton. Jarrett Burton, one of Kelsey's brothers, is a professional hockey player who currently plays for the Stavanger Oilers of the Norwegian top professional ice hockey league.

Kelsey Rust's education and professional career explored

Kelsey holds a bachelor's degree in communications and media. She graduated from the University of Ottawa in 2015. During her time as a student in 2014, she worked in media for the Canadian newspaper "Sault Star."

Moreover, she's also worked as a sales associate for Roots Canada and volunteered in the Parliament of Canada as an agent of Parliament in Justin Trudeau's correspondent office, per her LinkedIn profile.

Kelsey and Bryan Rust's relationship history

Kelsey and Bryan Rust have known each other since 2016. Two years later, the couple got engaged, and a year later, in 2019, they got married. However, it is unclear how the couple met for the first time and who was the first to ask for a date.

Since being married in 2019, they've been happily enjoying their lives together. In 2020, Kelsey and Bryan Rust welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Hunter. In March of this year, the Rust family was welcomed by a second child, Logan.

Kelly has been a source of motivation for Bryan during his ups and downs, and the couple along with their two adorable sons, are happily enjoying their lives together. Moreover, the Penguins star and Kelsey prefer to keep a low profile and both of their Instagram accounts are private.

